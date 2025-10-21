OCEAN CITY, Md. - Scooter collisions in Ocean City are up more than 50% compared with last year, according to town officials and first responders who say the trend mirrors a sharp increase in ridership along Coastal Highway and downtown.
City Manager Terry McGean said police have tracked clusters of incidents in busy corridors and continue to see riders ignore basic traffic rules. “We’ve seen a significant increase in accidents involving scooters, up more than fifty percent,” McGean said. “Our biggest concern is riders not obeying the rules of the road, including stopping at red lights and riding with traffic.”
Under state law, e-scooters are treated similarly to bicycles on public streets. Within town limits, rentals are prohibited. The town also restricts scooter use on the boardwalk and in parks, and reminds riders that sidewalks are off limits.
Ocean City Fire Department’s Ryan Whittington said medics are encountering more head injuries and trauma alerts linked to e-bikes and e-scooters, particularly downtown and during evening hours. “We’re seeing more crashes that require transports to a trauma center,” Whittington said. “The simple step that saves lives is wearing a helmet.” He added that distraction, riding against traffic and hopping between sidewalks and travel lanes make collisions more likely.
The fire department has expanded safety outreach, including social media messaging and free helmet giveaways at fire headquarters. Officials also warn about lithium-ion battery risks. Riders are urged to charge on a hard, nonflammable surface, use the manufacturer’s charger and avoid charging while asleep.
Local voices acknowledge the transportation role scooters play during the busy season. “They are a critical piece for summer workers, and they get people to jobs,” said Susan Jones. “Education needs to be a bigger part of the solution, with clear rules posted and translated for seasonal employees.”
McGean said the town is prioritizing education and targeted enforcement over bans. Police have conducted directed patrols focused on bikes and scooters and issued citations for violations. Officials say the goal is fewer crashes while preserving an affordable way to get around.
Safety reminders include riding with traffic, stopping at signals, using lights at night and not wearing earbuds. Helmets are strongly encouraged. Scooters are not permitted on sidewalks or the boardwalk, and riders should stay to the right in travel lanes or use bike lanes where available.
Town leaders plan additional outreach before next season and will continue to coordinate with police and the fire department on collision data, enforcement and education.