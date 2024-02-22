OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Ocean City leadership has made it clear they want nothing to do with U.S. Wind's proposed offshore wind project, even if there is money on the table. In December, U.S. Wind extended an offer to initiate discussions regarding a potential benefits package.
That proposition was met with a resounding "no" from Mayor Rick Meehan and the city council.
U.S. Wind, seeking to build relationships with coastal communities, had offered several Delaware towns a financial package amounting to two million dollars over 20 years. The condition attached to this offer was that the towns accepting the funds would refrain from impeding the progress of the offshore wind project.
Despite this incentive, Ocean City residents and officials expressed unwavering resistance to the idea of wind turbines situated as close as 11 miles off the city's coast.
Carroll Delgavio of Ocean City said even with monetary incentives, his opposition to U.S. Wind's proposed project would remain unchanged.
"They[mayor and city council] made the right decision," said Delgavio. "It's like you're being bought off so you can't say anything, I mean, and what happens? There's way too many unknowns with what's going on."
Dave Wilson, representing U.S. Wind, acknowledged reaching out to Ocean City with a similar proposal.
"We want to be a good partner, we want to be a good neighbor, we're going to be here for a long time so we want this community to thrive, and so we made that offer and they said 'no thank you'," said Wilson.
Meehan defended the decision, asserting that town officials were united in their belief that accepting the benefits package would have compelled them to remain silent on the matter.
"I just don't see how we could possibly even consider doing that in Ocean City," said Meehan.
Because no formal offer was presented, Meehan said that public input was not deemed necessary in this instance. Delgavio said he doesn't have an issue with that.
"It might've been okay but pretty much the whole town feels the same way, that's how I feel from the people I've talked to," said Delgavio.
U.S. Wind clarified that if a town were to participate in a benefits package, they would not be restricted from speaking out. However, any such dissent would likely lead to a breach of the contract, with the town expected to return any funds received.