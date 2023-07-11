OCEAN CITY, Md. - A 34-year-old man was arrested last week after he allegedly vaped in front of Ocean City Police on the boardwalk, leading to a struggle between him and multiple officers.
Denzel Elam Ruff, of Lexington Park, Maryland, faces multiple misdemeanor charges following his arrest, but video of the incident is once again calling into question the use of force.
The video, uploaded to Youtube and shared on Ruff’s Instagram, appears to show multiple OCPD officers on top of Ruff while he is prone on the ground. One of the officers then appears to punch Ruff in the face.
The incident occurred on July 6th, just before 1 a.m., near 10th Street, according to police. In a statement of probable cause included in the arrest documents, the responding officers say Ruff approached them to ask about the Ocean City Boardwalk smoking ordinance. Police claim they warned Ruff of the ordinance and possible fines, but say Ruff walked off then looked back while smoking a vape in clear sight of the officers.
Officers say they then reportedly attempted to stop Ruff and issue him a citation. According to the police statement, Ruff ignored their commands and continued to walk away. One of the officers then reportedly attempted to detain Ruff while the other officer held his hands behind him.
Police claim in the court documents that Ruff did not comply and was forced to the ground, at which point someone apparently began recording the altercation. The police statement continues to describe Ruff allegedly bracing his arms underneath his chest to avoid handcuffs, causing the police to pull at his arms. At one point, police say, Ruff allegedly said he would fight them and “knock all of you out.”
The police statement makes no mention of an officer striking Ruff.
In the video, the apparent punch draws audible protests from Ruff's friends and nearby witnesses.
Ruff’s mother, Patricia Elam-Walker, a Washington D.C. attorney, says she’s baffled as to how vaping could lead to this kind of violent arrest.
"I don't understand what kind of training happens with these folks where this feels like this is ok,” Elam-Walker tells WBOC. “Where you have a man on the ground who cannot get up. Why do you need to punch him, why do you have to have a knee on him, why do you need to tie his feet up?"
“He’s trying to be a great man out here in the world and it’s just not right.”
A statement was provided by the Ocean City Police in response to WBOC’s inquiry into the incident.
“Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance,” the Police Department said in the statement. The Department also says that all uses of force undergo a review process, and this incident will go through a multi-level examination.
Elam-Walker says the family is interviewing lawyers and weighing their options, including the possibility of a class-action lawsuit.
Ruff has been charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, failure to provide proper identification, and second degree assault of an officer. The charges are all misdemeanors in Maryland.
The incident follows other altercations in previous summers between the Ocean City Police and people vaping or smoking on the boardwalk which drew heavy criticism and protest from civil rights groups.