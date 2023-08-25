OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City Police are asking for help in an assault that happened on Thursday.
OCPD says the incident happened yesterday evening at a downtown hotel. Several people reportedly assaulted the victim and then ran from the area, according to police. The suspects, officers say, were last seen on the boardwalk in the area of First Street.
If you can identify any of the suspects in the photos, please contact PFC Rodden at crodden@oceancitymd.gov or contact OCPD at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted online on the Ocean City website. Reference CC# 2023-004486