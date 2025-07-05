SHOOTING INVESTIGATION GRAPHIC

OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Saturday morning.

OCPD say they responded to the intersection of 28th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City around 12:45am after the report of hearing gunshots.

In that area, officers say they found an 18-year-old male from Cambridge with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated by Ocean City EMS and was transported to Tidal Health with injuries that are not life-threatening.

According to police, the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation. OCPD say the department's Investigation Division, Major Crimes Unit, is pursuing case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it is urged to contact Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610.

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you