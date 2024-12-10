K9 Klem and Sgt. Braniff
OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has announced the retirement of one of their K9s after eight years on the job.

According to OCPD, Klem was born in The Netherlands in December of 2014 and was selected by Shallow Creek Kennels to train as a police K9. After completing his training, Klem joined OCPD in 2016 and was partnered with Cpl. Danielle Braniff.

In their eight years as partners, police say Klem and Sgt. Braniff made 42 arrests, 21 weapons seized, five suspect apprehensions, and about 1,200 training hours. 

Klem was more than just a partner to Sgt. Braniff, police say, and served as a confidant and companion through long shifts and trying times.

"If a K9 handler ever tells you they don't talk to their partner as if they were human, they're lying," Braniff said. "The only thing Klem never learned to appreciate was my singing."

OCPD says Klem will turn 10 on December 18 and will continue to live with Cpl. Braniff and her family while he enjoys his retirement in Ocean City.

