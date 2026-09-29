OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City police are preparing for thousands of visitors expected for Endless Summer Cruisin’ next week.
The town will be designated a Special Event Zone from Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 11.
During the event, speed limits will be reduced and fines for certain violations will increase. The maximum speed within Ocean City is 30 mph, unless a lower limit is posted in certain residential areas.
Maryland law allows enhanced penalties for certain motor vehicle violations within a Special Event Zone. Depending on the violation, drivers could face higher fines or arrest.
Ocean City police will be joined by officers from the Maryland State Police and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Police expect heavy traffic and possible changes to normal traffic patterns throughout the weekend.
The town will also have enhanced paid parking rates and penalties from Thursday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 11, under Resolution 2026-04. Increased enforcement will focus on prohibited parking areas, including areas marked with no-parking signs, red curbs, fire hydrants and sidewalks.
Police are also warning against burnouts and other reckless driving. Officers will enforce laws against drivers and spectators who encourage or participate in dangerous behavior.
With increased pedestrian traffic expected, visitors are encouraged to use marked crosswalks, follow pedestrian signals and make sure drivers see them before crossing.