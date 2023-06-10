OCEAN CITY, Md.-The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the people suspected of stealing a life-sized Peppa Pig statue from a candy store.
OCPD says it was able to recover the Peppa Pig Friday night. Police say three Caucasian men were seen walking down the sidewalk carrying the Pig in the area of 120th street around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Peppa was taken from her home in the 120th area. The three suspects were last seen in the area of 126th street.
If anyone can identify the suspects in these photos, please contact PFC Thompson at nthompson@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Please reference case number 2023-001858