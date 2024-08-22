OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a gun that was discarded just before an arrest Thursday morning.
Police say an officer found a car stopped in the middle of Coastal Highway near 100th Street at about 4:40 a.m. on August 22nd. According to authorities, a handgun was seen in the driver’s lap before the driver fled. After a short pursuit, police say the driver was arrested but the handgun was not found.
Visitors to Ocean City were alarmed to hear a loose gun could be along the busy pedestrian corridor.
"It makes me feel a little nervous to be honest," said Belle Vitagliano, visiting from Takoma Park, Md. It's definitely surprising, and I didn't expect to hear about anything like this here."
"It's very surprising and a little scary," said Robert O'Leary, who shares this time between Ocean City and Howard County, Md. "This is like a family resort and to think there could be a gun just laying out on the side of the road and a little kid could come by and pick that up, it's a little alarming."
Others said the missing handgun wasn't going to stop them from continuing to visit Ocean City, and were pleased with the OCPD's work so far.
"I've been coming here for a long time, so I imagine I'll still be coming here again," said Sebastian Goldberg, visiting from Takoma Park, Md. "But it does, it is surprising, but it's good to know the police at least found the person, so at least he isn't here anymore."
Ocean City Police are asking neighbors to keep an eye out for the gun between 100th Street and 62nd Street. If anyone finds it, they are asked not to touch it and contact police immediately at 410-723-6610. Anyone with information on this incident is also asked to contact authorities.
-WBOC Meteorologist John Conway contributed to this story.