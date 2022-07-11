OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police are asking the public's help in locating a man who fled a Monday morning traffic stop.
Terrell Earl Jones was last seen in the area of 100th Street at approximately 6:20 a.m. He was last seen running westbound across Baltimore Avenue at 12th Street. At the time of the traffic stop, he was wearing a tie-dye shirt, pink flamingo swim style shorts, and was carrying a fanny pack over his shoulder.
Police did not provide details as to why officers made a traffic stop on Jones. However, they said that if you know of his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, call Ocean City Police Communications at 410-723-6600.
Anonymous tips can be left by contacting the department's Crime Tip Line at 410-520-5136 or by emailing crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.