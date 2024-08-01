OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an alleged assault against a child that occurred Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 117th Street for reports of an assault against a 6-year-old in a public restroom at about 3:40 p.m. on July 31st. Police say the suspect fled following the incident and was last seen running north in the Ocean City Square Shopping Center at 118th Street.
The suspect is described as a white man, possibly middle eastern, about 35 years old, heavy set, with a dark beard and last seen wearing light blue shorts, dark shorts, and carrying a white t-shirt.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 410-520-5436.