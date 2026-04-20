OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials are preparing for an influx of visitors and car enthusiasts as the annual Cruisin’ Ocean City event returns next week, bringing thousands to the resort town.
To manage the increased crowds and traffic, the Ocean City Police Department will implement proactive enforcement measures aimed at maintaining safety and order throughout the event.
From Tuesday, April 28, through Sunday, May 3, the town will be designated as a Special Event Zone. During this period, speed limits will be reduced and fines for violations will increase. Under Maryland law, certain motor vehicle offenses may carry enhanced penalties, including higher fines and the possibility of arrest.
Additional parking enforcement measures will also take effect under Resolution 2025-10 from Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 3. Paid parking rates will increase by $1.50 per hour, and fines for parking violations will be doubled.
Officials said the stricter penalties will target prohibited parking areas such as red curbs, fire hydrants, sidewalks and clearly marked no-parking zones. The goal is to improve traffic flow, maintain access for emergency vehicles and enhance public safety during the high-attendance event.
Visitors and residents can expect a strong police presence throughout the week, with officers from the Ocean City Police Department and partner agencies enforcing traffic laws.
“Cruisin’ Ocean City is a longstanding tradition that we are proud to host, but safety remains our top priority,” Police Chief Raymond J. Austin said. “Visitors can expect a strong police presence and strict traffic enforcement throughout the event. Reckless driving, pop-up car shows and roadway takeovers will not be tolerated. Those who choose to engage in this type of dangerous behavior will be held accountable.”
Officials noted that pop-up car shows and roadway takeovers have become a growing concern nationwide and said Ocean City will take a strict enforcement approach to prevent such activity.
Spectators are also urged to act responsibly and avoid encouraging unsafe behavior such as tire spinning, burnouts or other reckless driving actions. Authorities emphasized that such activities are illegal and may result in enforcement against both drivers and those inciting the behavior.