OCEAN CITY, Md. - For Stephen Pappas, some of his earliest childhood memories were made inside the Original Greene Turtle, where his father, Steve, spent countless hours building a business that would become one of Ocean City's most recognizable institutions.
As a young boy, Stephen remembers spending hours upstairs playing games with his siblings while his father worked downstairs. Eventually, the children would be called down to help clean up the peanut shells scattered across the floor.
"My dad would grab me, grab Jason, give us a broom, and start screaming, sweep up these peanuts," Stephen recalled.
At the time, he didn't realize how much those moments would come to mean to him.
Now, as Ocean City mourns the death of longtime businessman Steve Pappas, his family and friends are reflecting on a man whose influence stretched far beyond the walls of the restaurant he helped build.
Pappas, who purchased the Original Greene Turtle alongside college friend Tommy Dickerson in 1981, died this week at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer.
The pair transformed what was once a small Ocean City pub into a sports bar that would eventually expand throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The Greene Turtle, which originally opened in 1976, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
But to those who knew Pappas personally, his success in business was only part of his story.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, who knew Pappas for nearly five decades, remembers first meeting him when he was working as a doorman at the Greene Turtle while attending college.
Their friendship grew over the years, fueled in part by a shared love of sports and a friendly rivalry between Meehan's Cleveland teams and Pappas' Baltimore teams.
"He lit up the room. He filled the room with his laughter," Meehan said. "But so could thousands of other people, because I think everybody that met Pappo became his friend."
Known affectionately as "Pappo," Pappas became a familiar face throughout Ocean City, often found behind the bar talking with customers, sharing stories and making people laugh.
Meehan said the restaurant became more than just a place to eat or watch a game. It became a gathering spot where people felt welcome, largely because of Pappas' personality.
"That was entertainment in itself. You didn't need a band. You had Pappo or Tommy," Meehan recalled.
Beyond the restaurant, Pappas was deeply involved in charitable causes, particularly youth sports and organizations supporting families throughout Worcester County.
Meehan recalled Pappas regularly contributing to Ocean City's recreation programs, supporting children's athletic teams and offering the Greene Turtle as a venue for charity events.
Pappas and his wife, Dawne, were also recognized with the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award in 2019 for their philanthropic contributions.
His son said that commitment to helping others was rooted in his father's upbringing in Dundalk and his belief that people should look out for one another.
Stephen recalled his father frequently giving away Greene Turtle merchandise to visitors, sometimes sending him to get a hat or shirt for someone who had traveled to Ocean City.
"Just wanted to give, give and give. And he never wanted anything back," Stephen said.
Despite working long hours at the restaurant, Stephen said his father rarely missed an opportunity to support his children.
Whether it was a soccer game, lacrosse tournament or school event, he always seemed to find the time.
"He was always there, always found time to be with us," Stephen said.
Today, Stephen serves as general manager of the Original Greene Turtle, while his brother Jason is also involved in carrying on the family business.
Stephen said he hopes to preserve not only the restaurant's identity but also the values his father instilled in him, particularly the importance of giving back.
As news of Pappas' death spread, an outpouring of support followed from friends, longtime customers and people throughout the community.
Stephen said friends have been dropping off meals, offering to help with the family's children and sharing memories of his father.
"I know it's my loss, it's my family's loss, but obviously it's a community loss," Stephen said. "But at the same time, it's it's beautiful to take a step back and see that everybody's there for each other."
He believes his father, who never sought recognition for his charitable efforts, would have been overwhelmed by the response.
For Meehan, the impact of losing his longtime friend will be felt every time he walks through the restaurant's doors.
"I know I'm always going to feel Steve when I go into the Greene Turtle," Meehan said. "And I think most of our friends will as well."
And for Stephen, the hope is that one day he can make the same difference his father did.
"It's amazing. And it chokes me up that I hope that one day I can do what he does," Stephen said.
While Ocean City has lost one of its most familiar faces, the legacy Steve Pappas leaves behind will continue through his family, his business and the countless people whose lives he touched.