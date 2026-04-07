OCEAN CITY, Md. - A special election in Ocean City originally scheduled for later this month has been rescheduled to May after another councilman's resignation has left two seats vacant.
On Tuesday, April 7, Ocean City said Councilman Larry Yates was resigning immediately due to health concerns.
“The Town of Ocean City is grateful for Councilman Yates’ time and service on the City Council,” said City Manager Terry McGean. “He brought thoughtful perspective and a strong commitment to the community, and we thank him for his dedication and contributions to Ocean City during his tenure.”
Yates' resignation comes less than two months after former Council Secretary Tony DeLuca's departure.
The special election originally slated for April 21 to fill DeLuca's vacancy has now been moved to May 8, 2026, to allow candidates to file for the second vacant council seat. The special election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Dockside Exhibit Hall, according to officials.
Those interested in running must file their candidacy no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10. For more information on the special election, you can click here.