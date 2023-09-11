OCEAN CITY, Md.-In anticipation of the possibility of the "Pop-Up Rally" car event next week, Ocean City officials say all roads with the resort town will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday September 24.
While the event appears to have moved on from calling Ocean City its home, the Ocean City Police Department and the Town of Ocean City say they want to ensure residents and visitors that officials remain vigilant and proactive to ensure the Town is safe.
The “Pop-up Rally” is a car meet/show driven by social media rather than an organized event with a designated promoter. Therefore, the event can occur whenever and wherever they are promoted on social media. The Ocean City Police Department will continue to monitor social media along with having a presence on our roadways.
The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. Officials say the maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.
During this time frame, citizens should expect to see a significant police presence within the Town of Ocean City. Officers will strictly enforce all traffic laws, according to town leaders. If the event does occur, residents and visitors can expect some traffic congestion, and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.
Spectators are urged to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and should not incite the spinning of wheels or “burn-outs” by motorists. Officers will enforce all laws for spectators who incite drivers and enforce the violations with the driver.
For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, click here.