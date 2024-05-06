OCEAN CITY, MD– The Town of Ocean City will establish a special event zone during the annual OC Cruisin’ event May 14-17.
Thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to flood streets and sidewalks.
Legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased patrols, modified speed limits and enhanced fines for certain traffic violations in special event zones. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police will assist with enforcement.
The Ocean City Police Department says increased fines also apply to spectators who incite dangerous driving, such as burnouts. Spectators are urged to keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians.
Drivers should also expect traffic delays throughout the week, according to OCPD.