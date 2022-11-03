OCEAN CITY, Md.– Ocean City will be offering free bus service for all users on Election Day next week.
The “no-fare” policy for buses and ADA service will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Coastal Highway “Beach Bus” will run every 30 minutes. ADA service is available to qualified individuals during the same days and hours that the “beach Bus” service is in operation, but 24-hour advanced trip reservations are required, according to the town.
Bus stops closest to the Ocean City Convention Center can be found on southbound Coastal Highway at 41st and northbound Coastal Highway at 39th and 42nd streets.
For additional information contact Ocean City Transportation at 410-723-1606 or on-line at here.