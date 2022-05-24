OCEAN CITY, MD. - From September 30 to October 2, some of music's biggest names of the past 40 years will descend on Ocean City for the first Ocean's Calling Festival.
Visitors and businesses alike are excited about the entertainment and business opportunity the event will bring to Ocean City.
Ana, the manager at The Beach Place says that the combination of acts and the selected dates are a great choice for visitor-oriented businesses.
"This festival is on Sept 30 until Oct 2, when [visitors] going down a little bit, hopefully it'll bring a lot of people," Ana said. "It will help us a lot and give a little boost to business at the end of this season."
Will Orlando of Philadelphia, who was visiting Ocean City for the first time, immediately thought of returning to town for the festival when he saw who was performing.
"I thought it was pretty good. I saw one of the headliners was Lumineers, I mean I listen to them a lot," Orlando said. "Yeah, I would definitely consider coming back."
According to town officials, Ocean City is already seeing increased hotel bookings and inquiries about ticket sales.
Roy Gibble lives in Ocean City, and he says the Ocean's Calling Festival will have broad appeal.
"I figure it should be 20s and 30s mainly, but other, older folks like me, should be able to enjoy some of the music, too," Gibble said.
Ticket sales for the festival start at noon on May 25. Learn more about the event and buy tickets at www.oceanscallingfestival.com.