OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City is hosting its first ever anime convention this weekend.
The event take place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. Doors open at 10 a.m. for VIP entry on Sat. Apr. 28, and 10:30 a.m. for general admission.
Starting at 10:45 a.m. there will be a raffle every 30 minutes. Free raffle tickets come with entry.
Anime Ocean City will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sun.
Single-day passes are $20 on Saturday and $15 Sunday, weekend passes are $30 and VIP weekend passes are $50.
Tickets are more expensive at the door. Children 10 years and under get in free with the purchase of a single ticket.
For more information, visit https://animeoceancity.com.