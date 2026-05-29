WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- A labor dispute at Ocean Downs Casino could lead to a strike during one of the casino's busiest times of the year as negotiations between workers and management remain at a standstill.
The union representing Ocean Downs employees says workers overwhelmingly rejected what the casino's parent company, Churchill Downs Incorporated, called its last and final contract offer after months of negotiations.
"After about, you know, seven months of bargaining, the company made a last and final offer and we were, workers were really, really disappointed," said Tracy Lingo, president of Unite Here Local 7, the union representing Ocean Downs employees.
According to Lingo, the lowest-paid workers at the Worcester County casino currently earn $15 an hour. She said many employees are struggling to make ends meet under the current pay structure.
"Many of the workers there are making less than $33,000 a year. About 90% of the non-tipped workers," Lingo said.
Lingo said Churchill Downs' final proposal would have increased hourly wages for the lowest-paid workers to $15.90 per hour. She said 56% of union members voted to reject the offer.
"So, we're asking the company to come back to the table and bargain again," Lingo said.
As negotiations remain stalled, union members have begun increasing public pressure on the company. The union recently posted video on social media showing workers and supporters protesting outside the casino. Additional photos shared by the union showed demonstrators holding signs that read, "Ocean Downs workers deserve a fair deal."
The possibility of a strike remains on the table if negotiations do not resume, said Lingo. She also said union members are prepared to consider all options, including a work stoppage during the casino's busy summer season.
Ocean Downs General Manager Bobbi Jones declined to comment when contacted by WBOC. Churchill Downs Incorporated did not respond to requests for comment Friday.