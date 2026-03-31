OCEAN PINES, Md. – A section of Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines that was closed due to an active gas leak has reopened, officials said.
The closure affected the area near 782 Ocean Parkway, where emergency crews responded earlier to the reported leak.
Authorities said the roadway reopened around 12:30 p.m. after crews worked to address the situation.
Officials had urged residents and motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews were on scene. Drivers were also advised not to bypass barricades.
No additional details about the cause of the leak or any injuries have been released.
Officials say updates will be provided if more information becomes available.