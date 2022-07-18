OCEAN PINES, Md. - Paper ballots and voting instructions for the 2022 Ocean Pines Board of Directors election were mailed this week and are due back by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The Ocean Pines website has a dedicated election section, viewable from the homepage or the direct link: https://www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/election-2022.
The page includes biographical and contact information for each candidate, links to video of candidate forums, and key upcoming dates in the election process.
Voters for the first time will have the option to vote electronically. Online voting instructions are included in the ballot mailing and will be available on the Association website later this week.
Paper ballots may be returned either by mail or to the 24-hour drop box in the Ocean Pines Police Department lobby, on 239 Ocean Parkway.
Elections Committee Chairperson Carol Ludwig stressed the importance of returning paper ballots on time, by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Paper ballots received late or not sealed in the envelope provided in the mailing will not be counted.
Important upcoming election dates include:
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Ballot deadline (by 4 p.m.)
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – Ballots counted, and totals announced – 10 a.m., Clubhouse Meeting Room
- Saturday, Aug. 13 – Election results validated (if there is a quorum) during the Annual Meeting of Membership – 9 a.m., Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center
For questions about ballots or the 2022 election, contact the Elections Committee at elections@oceanpines.org or call 410-208-3989.