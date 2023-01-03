OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Association released a statement on Tuesday announcing that, effective January 1, Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman has been placed on paid administrative leave. This comes after a report of a burglary which occurred at a storage shed used by the Ocean Pines Police Department on December 17.
While Chief Ehrisman is on leave, a commander from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office will provide on-site leadership to the police department and will oversee a complete audit and inventory of the content in the shed, according to the OPA.