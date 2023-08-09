OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Police announced officers began wearing body cameras today after adopting a policy centered around the equipment.
Police Chief Tim Robinson said the community leased the cameras for a $30,000 yearly cost before the policy was developed or implemented – a necessary step, according to him.
“First and foremost, [the cameras] act almost as an independent witness to what happened,” Robinson said. “In my professional experience, they have been invaluable to ascertaining an accurate accounting of what transpired on any scene involving a police officer.”
Today was like any other for OPPD officers, other than sporting a new piece of equipment.
Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola endorsed the tool’s potential benefits for police and neighbors alike.
“Safety is always a top priority, and we believe the use of these cameras will help foster mutual trust and accountability between our dedicated police force and our valued Ocean Pines homeowners and residents,” Viola said.