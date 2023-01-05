OCEAN PINES, Md. -- The Ocean Pines Skate Park has been closed indefinitely due to vandalism. The recent closure has caused growing frustration among many in the community.
As you walk up to the skate park, you're greeted with several signs that read "no trespassing, skate park closed indefinitely".
Joseph Rehanek, who lives in Ocean Pines, feels the recent closure isn't warranted.
"They shut it down for no reason, the things that they're saying that's damaged, there's no damage to," said Rehanek.
But, Ocean Pines Director of Parks and Recreation Debbie Donahue said the park is closed for safety and that vandalism at this particular skate park has been a recurring problem.
"The skatepark is closed due to vandalism and damage that was done to equipment inside the skatepark, it's a repetitive thing that takes place in the park," said Donahue. "There was open wires from a camera that was damaged and we felt it best to close it for a couple days."
There was also a broken bench and some of the signage on the fence has been graffitied. Donahue said the report about the broken camera came in on Wednesday, January 4th, and that it happened within the past few days.
However, a few people we spoke with at the skate park said the broken cameras are nothing new.
"All the cameras and stuff have been broken for as long as we've been here, about 9 months," said Rehanek.
Braxton Gresczyk, an Ocean Pines resident and frequent visitor of the skate park also mentioned the cameras have been broken for longer than just a few days.
Both Rehanek and Gresczyk would like to see the park reopened as soon as possible.
"These guys all deserve a place to ride," said Rehanek.
Ocean Pines Public Works has cleaned up the damage and Donahue said it should be open within the next few days.