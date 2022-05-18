OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Association will host a town hall to discuss the new disc golf course at Bainbridge Park on Monday, May 23 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held as a hybrid obaf in-person and virtual, with seating available in the Clubhouse Meeting Room on 100 Clubhouse Drive.
To join remotely, use the Microsoft Teams link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZGM0ZGEyMzQtNGMxNS00OTg3LTg5NTMtNzZmNmQxN2Q4NWNh%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22625a6322-2b2f-40fa-94f8-d7dd44d78153%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%221bbee60b-d4e0-49eb-b4c6-d257cae7f063%22%7d.
General Manager John Viola said East Bound Disk Golf installed the course on a trial basis, with no upfront cost to the Association. Viola and a representative from the company will speak at the town hall.
"We received some resident concerns about the course, so we will discuss the matter with any interested parties during an open meeting,” Viola said. “Our intention was to provide another free amenity at the park. We hope that anyone interested in this subject engages in this open discussion.”
Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue will also speak at the town hall.
“As the director of Recreation and Parks, I always have the best intention when it comes to implementing new programs for the community,” she said. “East Bound Disk Golf also has the same good intentions to help bring a new, exciting, fun sport for families and people of all ages to enjoy together.”