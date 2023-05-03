OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Dane Smith, 30, of Ocean View, was arrested yesterday for shoplifting, lewdness, and other charges after an incident at a Lowe’s in Bear, Delaware.
Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Delaware State Police were called to the Lowe’s on East Songsmith Drive in Bear for an alleged shoplifter. Upon arrival, troopers were told the man had passed out in an aisle after intentionally inhaling several cans of air duster spray. Smith reportedly also vomited on and exposed himself, much to the disturbance of other shoppers.
A trooper made contact with Smith, who then allegedly resisted arrest and struggled with the officer. The officer was finally able to handcuff the suspect after using her taser on him.
Smith was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and afterwards charged with the following:
Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
Shoplifting Under $1,500
Lewdness
Menacing
Inhaling Intoxicating Fumes or Vapors
Disorderly Conduct
Smith was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond.