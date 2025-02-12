Oceans Calling 2025
OCEAN CITY, MD - Oceans Calling, scheduled to return in September, has released their upcoming lineup.

One of Ocean City’s most popular music festivals, Oceans Calling is slated for a third annual appearance September 26 - September 28, 2025. On Wednesday, February 12, the festival announced this year’s lineup including:

-Green Day

-Lenny Kravitz

-O.A.R.

-Vampire Weekend

-Noah Kahan

-Modest Mouse

-Fall Out Boy

-Weezer

-4 Non Blondes

-Blind Melon

-Good Charlotte

-The Black Crowes

More information on Oceans Calling 2025 including ticket availability can be found on the festival’s website

