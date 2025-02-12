OCEAN CITY, MD - Oceans Calling, scheduled to return in September, has released their upcoming lineup.
One of Ocean City’s most popular music festivals, Oceans Calling is slated for a third annual appearance September 26 - September 28, 2025. On Wednesday, February 12, the festival announced this year’s lineup including:
-Green Day
-Lenny Kravitz
-O.A.R.
-Vampire Weekend
-Noah Kahan
-Modest Mouse
-Fall Out Boy
-Weezer
-4 Non Blondes
-Blind Melon
-Good Charlotte
-The Black Crowes
More information on Oceans Calling 2025 including ticket availability can be found on the festival’s website.