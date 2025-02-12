OCEAN CITY, MD -- The lineup for the 2025 Oceans Calling festival was announced Wednesday. Ocean City leaders, and some business owners, told WBOC they're hopeful the festival will draw its biggest crowds yet.
Some headliners for this year's festival include Green Day, Noah Kahan, and Fall Out Boy.
Ocean City Director of Tourism and Business Development Tom Perlozzo told WBOC they're expecting to see thousands of fans visit the town for this year's event.
"It's a thirty to sixty million dollar impact for the town," Perlozzo said. "We're growing that festival season and we're excited about it. It gives our local businesses that boost they need to get through the winter."
Perlozzo said the annual event, which will run from September 26th through the 28th this year, gives the town a needed economic boost.
"It is a huge boost to our economy," Perlozzo said. "Room tax, amusement tax, food tax, all of that is really important to help us as destination continue to grow."
One of those local businesses is Ocean Gallery along the boardwalk.
"I thought Ocean's Calling would kill us because we're outside of it and you can't bring anything into the festival," manager and artist David Schroeder said. "I've been here 31 years, and last year during Oceans Calling I had my best day ever."
Schroeder said that day included an Oceans Calling attendee purchasing 38 pieces of framed art from the store, including some of his original pieces.
"The people that come for Oceans Calling, they're art people," Schroeder said. "And a lot of those people have never been here because Ocean's Calling is bringing in people that have never been to Ocean City."
Those interested in attending the festival can find more information on the Oceans Calling website. Presale tickets are expected to go live on February 14th at 10 am EST.