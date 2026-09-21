OCEAN CITY, Md. - The highly anticipated “Oceans Calling” Festival in Ocean City could experience high winds and precipitation.
The festival is held “rain or shine” each year, except in 2022 when it was cancelled due to heavy rain, high winds and tidal flooding. It has a history of experiencing rainy conditions each year.
Erin Soriano manages Fisher’s Popcorn on the boardwalk and says she remembers the cancellation.
“I was here, it was busy,” she says. “You could see all the workers just stop. They were hustling and bustling, trying to put up last minute things. And then they just stopped and started tearing it down. That was really interesting.”
The festival is scheduled for September 25-27. It includes performances from Gwen Stefani, Dave Matthews Band, Hootie and the Blowfish, Twenty One Pilots and more. Crews began setting up for the event starting last week. Three stages, multiple tents and more have been going up in the days leading up to the festival.
Derek Boden is the men’s buyer at Quietstorm Surf Shop on North Division Street. He says the store is prepared no matter the weather.
“As long as it's not dangerous we want them to keep it going as long as they can,” he says. “We're here if the weather is inclement, you know, have rain jackets in case it rains. If it's sunny, we have sunscreen.”
We reached out to “Oceans Calling” officials for comment on this story but have not heard back.