WEST OCEAN CITY, Md,- An Ocean City Assistant Fire Chief's SUV was involved in a crash while responding to a call, Wednesday evening.
The Ocean City Fire Department says that just before 6 p.m., they were responding to a 911 call, driving north on Keyser Point Rd., in a marked department-issued 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. During the response, the SUV hit a Honda Pilot and a Mercedes-Benz C300 at the intersection of Keyser Point Rd. and Ocean Gateway.
All drivers and passengers were evaluated by paramedics and refused further medical treatment.
Maryland State Police is investigating the crash.