OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has announced the successful arrest of a suspect with the help of their newest K-9 partner.
According to police, officers were called to the area of 83rd Street in Ocean City on March 27 just after 1:15 a.m. on reports of a disorderly man. There, police found evidence of a fight that had taken place both inside and outside of a home. Investigators say they learned the suspect and the victim were inside the home when the fight began, and the suspect was asked to leave. The suspect then illegally reentered the home, according to police, and the fight continued until the suspect left on foot as officers arrived.
PFC Batrom and K-9 Mackenzie then arrived on scene to begin their search. Police say Mackenzie used the scent of an item left behind by the suspect to follow the suspect’s path from Coastal Highway, onto the beach, and through multiple blocks and parking areas. Mackenzie eventually led police back to the area of where the incident had first occurred, where they found the suspect in a parked car nearby, according to police.
The suspect was identified as Ernest Joseph Leatherbury III, 30, of Berlin. Leatherbury was taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, and second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond.
“This incident is a great example of the strong teamwork between our patrol officers and K-9 unit,” OCPD Chief Raymond J. Austin said. “The coordination, communication, and professionalism displayed by all involved led to a swift and safe resolution. We are especially proud of PFC Bartrom and K-9 Mackenzie, whose tracking ability played a critical role in locating the suspect.”
Apart from being the newest K-9 addition to OCPD, Mackenzie is also the first bloodhound and the first female K-9 in the agency’s history.