Berlin Police Officer Injured While Arresting Suspect

DEWEY BEACH, Del.-- A Middletown man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dewey Beach police officer and restaurant staff member over the weekend. 

According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, officers arrested 24-year-old Matthew Burton on June 18 at approximately 12:30a.m. after he reportedly bit a staff member at a local restaurant. 

Police say when officers tried to take Burton into custody, he threatened them and continued to resist arrest. 

According to police, an officer was injured during the struggle and had to be transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for multiple fractured bones in his hand. 

Burton was charged with:
-Assault 2nd injure L/E, Fireman, EMT Paramedic, Fire Police Officer D Felony
-Resisting arrest with Force or Violence G Felony
-Terroristic Threatening A Misdemeanor
-Assault Third A Misdemeanor
-Disorderly Conduct B Misdemeanor
-Public Intoxication
 
Burton was transported to the Dewey Beach Police Department where he was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,150.00 Bond.