DEWEY BEACH, Del.-- A Middletown man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dewey Beach police officer and restaurant staff member over the weekend.
According to the Dewey Beach Police Department, officers arrested 24-year-old Matthew Burton on June 18 at approximately 12:30a.m. after he reportedly bit a staff member at a local restaurant.
Police say when officers tried to take Burton into custody, he threatened them and continued to resist arrest.
According to police, an officer was injured during the struggle and had to be transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was treated for multiple fractured bones in his hand.