MILLSBORO, Del. -- State and local lawmakers gathered in Millsboro on Friday for the groundbreaking of the new North Millsboro Bypass.
The project includes a two lane connector road between US 113 and SR 24 north of Millsboro. The new alignment will start at US 113 and extend eastward bridging over Fox Run Road, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Millsboro pond, and Gravel Hill Road. The new road will connect to SR 24 west of Mountaire Farms. The project will also consist of a grade separated intersection at the US 113/SR 20 intersection.
The goal is to improve traffic flow through Downtown Millsboro and to improve safety given the high number of traffic accidents and fatalities in Delaware and Sussex County.
"We do know that the Town of Millsboro has one of the worst bottlenecks in Sussex County near the existing SR-24 intersection and what we're trying to do is we're trying to allow, give some local and regional traffic relief by providing this bypass road," says project manager Mark Whiteside. "Also, specifically for truck traffic."
Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, who represents Millsboro, says it could put local businesses on the road to success.
"Local businesses actually thrive because people that are intending to come downtown to patronize those businesses can get access much easier," says Rieley.
Some downtown business owners, like Charlene Truitt of Truitt's Carpet Services, agree with Rieley.
"It might bring a few more people in, because they're slowing down and they're not trying to rush through the light with less traffic," says Truitt.
However, owners like Judy Henninger of Henninger's Printing Co., isn't sold on the idea that the bypass will increase her clientele.
"It may do well, but then the town's going to have to do something to promote itself more," says Henninger. "That means all the businesses and the building owners that rent out to businesses are going to have to get on it and try to promote us in town here to bring business back."
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.