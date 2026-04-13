FEDERALSBURG, Md. – A brush fire in Caroline County spread to three sheds Friday evening, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters were called around 5:17 p.m. to the 6300 block of Noble Road in Federalsburg, where a fire that began near the base of a tree extended to three one-story sheds.
Officials say occupants and neighbors first spotted the flames burning on the ground next to a large tree. The fire spread due to nearby debris, igniting the sheds.
About 25 firefighters from the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded and brought the fire under control in approximately 25 minutes.
No injuries were reported, and no one was displaced. Damage is estimated at $50,000 to structures and $15,000 to contents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.