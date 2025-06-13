Kristina Forestieri

Dover Police arrested 38-year-old Kristina Forestieri for an alleged burglary at Conaty Law Offices on June 8. 

 Dover Police

DOVER, DE– One suspect was arrested and another remains wanted after police say the pair broke into a law office Sunday.

Dover Police began their investigation Wednesday into the alleged burglary at Conaty Law Offices on South State Street.

Investigators determined two suspects, identified as 38-year-old Kristina Forestieri and 67-year-old Oscar Peterson, forced entry into the building around 4 p.m. Sunday, before stealing and damaging property.

Officers arrested Forestieri while she was reportedly walking around Dover on Thursday. She was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bail for the following charges:

  • Third-Degree Burglary
  • Second-Degree Conspiracy
  • Theft Under $1,500
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

Peterson remains wanted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.

