DOVER, DE– One suspect was arrested and another remains wanted after police say the pair broke into a law office Sunday.
Dover Police began their investigation Wednesday into the alleged burglary at Conaty Law Offices on South State Street.
Investigators determined two suspects, identified as 38-year-old Kristina Forestieri and 67-year-old Oscar Peterson, forced entry into the building around 4 p.m. Sunday, before stealing and damaging property.
Officers arrested Forestieri while she was reportedly walking around Dover on Thursday. She was committed to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bail for the following charges:
- Third-Degree Burglary
- Second-Degree Conspiracy
- Theft Under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
Peterson remains wanted. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.