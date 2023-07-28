CAMBRIDGE, Md. - While the sun is roasting all of Delmarva, not everyone is sweating it out.
Some employees in Cambridge don't have to worry about baking in the sun. Ricky Fitzhugh and his employees at Ice Lab say the freezer is a popular place to be, especially this Friday afternoon.
Owner of Ice Lab, Fitzhugh says "Everybody wants to work in the freezer on days like this. In the wintertime or any other time, they're running out of the freezer. But on days like this, they all want to work inside the freezer."
In the Ice Lab warehouse, it takes up to 5 days to make the 300-pound ice blocks. Then they're stacked and sculpted in 20-degree freezers. And Fitzhugh says the intricate ice sculptures are sometimes planned and carved for weeks like the one they're working on for Beyonce. Or they can be created within a couple of days.
Production Manager Connor Shaw says he doesn't mind staying inside a little longer to carve out the details.
"It's very nice coming in and out of the freezer and being able to get color for the sculptures and water or just grabbing general stuff I need for production. Going out from the extreme heat to the extreme cold keeps you cooled down and lets you work a little bit longer," says Shaw.
While the sculptures are beautiful they don't last forever. The masterpieces typically last around four hours.