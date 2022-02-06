LITTLE CREEK, Del.- A house fire in Little Creek has left a child and one adult dead and several others in critical condition Sunday.
The Little Creek Fire Chief, Scott Bundek, tells WBOC, they were called to 326 Main St. shortly after noon for reports of a fire.
When crews arrived, one person was able to get out of the house and tell firefighters that people were trapped inside.
Firefighters entered the second floor of the home and were able to rescue a 9-year-old girl and several adults. Five victims were taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for smoke inhalation and burns. The 9-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman died at the hospital. Two of the victims are expected to be transferred to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA.
Neighboring crews including the Dover Fire Department, Camden Fire Company, and Leipsic Fire Company were called to help.
Around 1:20 p.m. the fire was under control.
No firefighters were injured.
The fire damage is expected to be $100,000.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.