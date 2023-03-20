BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Berlin that left one dead over the weekend.
On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., Berlin Barrack State Troopers responded to a reported crash on northbound US 113 at Georgetown Road. The investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota Tacoma failed to stop at a stop sign as it attempted to cross 113 driving west on Georgetown Road. A tractor trailer traveling northbound on 113 then reportedly struck the Tacoma.
The driver of the Tacoma has been identified as Linda Brown, 69, of Berlin. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Marius Bouw, 72, of Arapahoe, North Carolina, was identified as the driver of the tractor trailer. Bouw suffered no injuries from the crash.
Multiple police, fire, and emergency medical service agencies were on the scene, including the Berlin Police Department and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration were also on scene to provide detours and road closures.
The Maryland State Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.