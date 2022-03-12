BERLIN, Md.– One person is dead following a crash that lead to the car catching fire Saturday morning in Berlin.
Maryland State Police say, around 6:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack were called to US 113 and Georgetown Rd. for reports of a car crash. When they arrived, troopers found a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria engulfed in flames in the center median.
The driver, Miguel Carrion, 33, Snow Hill, was pulled from the burning car, and was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury where he is being treated for injuries.
The passenger of the car died at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling northbound on US 113 when the car spun off of the roadway into the trees and came to rest in the center median. Troopers investigating the crash believe inclement weather may have been a contributing circumstance to the crash. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.