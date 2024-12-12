MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation into a townhouse fire in Millsboro in which one person perished Wednesday.
According to investigators, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and assisting fire companies were called to Crepe Myrtle Drive Gull Point in Millsboro just before 7:30 p.m. on December 11. There, responders found heavy flames showing from an occupied townhouse unit, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters recovered the body of one victim inside the home, which was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to establish the victim’s identity and cause of death.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the fatal fire to determine the cause and origin. Total damage is estimated at $350,000.