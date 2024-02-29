GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman this morning and left another woman in critical condition.
According to police, at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a Volvo roll-off container truck was driving west on Shortly Road, a throughway, towards Bull Pine Road in Georgetown. At the same time, a Honda Civic was driving south on Bull Pine Road, approaching the stop sign at the intersection of Bull Pine and Shortly, police say.
Police say, for reasons under investigation, the Honda failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of the container truck. After the initial impact, the truck continued to drive over the Honda before overturning according to investigators. Police say the Honda spun before finally coming to a stop in the eastbound lane of Shortly Road.
The Honda’s driver, a 34-year-old Georgetown woman, died at the scene. Police are withholding her name pending notification of her family. A 29-year-old woman in the passenger seat of the Honda was flown to a trauma hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Volvo truck, a 59-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police say the roadway was closed for about 6.5 hours while they cleared and investigated the scene. The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3266.