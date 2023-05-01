REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Rehoboth Beach over the weekend.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department say the incident happened Sunday afternoon near Christian St. and Bayard Ave.
Officials say two people were shot, with one person declared dead on the scene and the other transported to a local hospital for injuries. Neither of their identities have been released pending notification of next-of-kin.
There is no suspect information at this time, but police say they are not currently looking for any additional people in connection to this shooting and that there is no threat to public safety.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.