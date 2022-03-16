DOVER, Del.- The Dover police and fire departments, along with the City of Dover Fire Marshal's Office, are investigating an early Wednesday morning building fire in downtown Dover that left one person dead and seven others injured.
The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a large, mixed-use building on the corner of Loockerman and South New streets. Multiple agencies responded to assist, to include fire departments from Dover, Leipsic, Little Creek, Camden-Wyoming, Magnolia, Dover Air Force Base, and Hartly. The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m.
Investigators said one male victim was found deceased inside of the building and seven others transported to a nearby hospital, with the majority being evaluated and treated for minor injuries and/or smoke inhalation.
The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined and remain under investigation.
Those affected by the fire should contact the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Loockerman Street from Queen Street to Governors Avenue was expected to remain closed for several hours, with several surrounding streets also affected by closures and detours.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.