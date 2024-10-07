PARSONSBURG, MD - A crop duster plane crashed in Wicomico County Monday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.
Authorities say the single-engine plane went down near Forest Grove Road in Parsonsburg around 9 a.m. on October 7th. Maryland State Police and the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash.
According to police, the pilot has been flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. WBOC will continue to provide updates as they become available.