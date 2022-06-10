NEW CASTLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle.
Polices said it happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when a black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane and approaching 1st Avenue in the area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was pulling out from the Hooters parking lot. Troopers said the Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-turn for southbound Route 13. That is when the Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane, police said.
The Honda came to a final rest in the left lane. The operator of the Honda, a 39-year-old New Castle man, was ejected from the motorcycle and came to a rest in the left lane. The operator was transported to an area hospital where he was later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on June 9. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The Kawasaki came to a final rest in the middle-left lane and the operator, a 21-year-old Dover, Del., man, was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the middle left lane. The operator was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.
Northbound Route 13 was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are continuing to investigate this fatal collision. Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Cpl/3 Forester at 302.365.8485. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.