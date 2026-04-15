DENTON, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a lawn mower and a pickup truck near Denton Wednesday afternoon.
According to investigators, police were called to the area of Burrsville Road and Garland Road on reports of a crash on April 15. There, authorities say they learned a John Deere Zero Turn Mower was driving on the shoulder of westbound Burrsville Road when a Toyota Tundra left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the mower.
The operator of the lawn mower died at the scene, according to MSP. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
No other injuries were reported.
Maryland State Police say the investigation into this fatal crash remains ongoing.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.