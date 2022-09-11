HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly.
Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to police.
No other cars were involved, and no other injuries were reported.
Westville Rd. was closed for about 3.5 ours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Booth by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.