MILFORD, Del.- One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford.
Milford Police say the shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex shortly after 10 p.m. A 34-year-old man was found behind the residence with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and began lifesaving measures, but he later died.
Through an investigation, it was learned that the man allegedly got into an argument with several people when an unknown person began shooting at him.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Investigators ask that anyone that has information about this incident is asked to contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 847-3333