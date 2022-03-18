SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured.
At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
One of the drivers, Michelle Lynette Barkley, 60, of Salisbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for injuries. There were no passengers. Investigators said that at this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Naylor Mil and Brick Kiln roads were closed until approximately 11:30 a.m. while the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the collision.